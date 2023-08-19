7th economic census gets certification from DLCC

ZIRO, 18 Aug: The district level coordination committee (DLCC) in its meeting here on Friday certified the survey results of the 7th economic census for Lower Subansiri district.

Presiding over the DLCC meeting at district secretariat, deputy commissioner Bamin Nime urged the department of economic and statistics to make prior and proper information, education and communication (IEC) activities before undertaking field surveys.

The DC also instructed the nodal department to make required homework and elaborate preparations before undertaking field surveys to ensure better and authentic ground reports.

Assistant director of economics & statistics-cum-DLCC member secretary Chiging Tamu informed that economic census is a nationwide survey of various economic activities conducted every fifth year in India.

The first economic census was carried out in 1977 and the present exercise was 7th in the series.

Tamu also informed that economic census is mainly concerned with the measure of diversity of non-farm economic activities while it also facilitates up-to-date data for policymakers, researchers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.

Common Service Center state project manager Chuku Awak gave a power-point presentation on the various parameters relating to economic census. (DIPRO)