SC collegium recommends Budi Habung as HC judge

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: The Collegium of the Supreme Court has recommended Budi Habung, for appointment as a Judge of the Gauhati High Court.

Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna in their recommendation on 18 Aug stated that his name has been recommended to fill up the sole service post allocated to the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

“He is the senior-most judicial officer of the Arunachal Pradesh Judicial Service and has served in various capacities in the state. The inputs placed by the government in the file indicate that he enjoys a good personal and professional image.”

The Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues made the recommendation on 26 April 2023. The Chief Ministers and Governors of the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland have concurred in the recommendation.

With the formalization of the appointment, Habung will become the third from Arunachal to be appointed as High Court judge after Nani Tagia and Kardak Ete.

Before joining the judicial service, Habung practiced as an advocate for 10 years till March,2010. He joined judicial service on 31 March 2010 and has served in various positions in the state.

Currently posted as Registrar in Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, Yupia, Habung has also been the member secretary of Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority.

He did his LLB from NEHU and initial schooling from govt.higher secondary school, Ziro. He graduated from JNC,Pasighat and has a master’s degree in political science from Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly known as Arunachal University).

One of the first judicial officers, he was appointed as district and sessions judge during separation of judiciary from administration in 2010.