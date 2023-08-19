Integrated health screening campaign from 21 Aug, DC urges all to avail its services

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: Capital Itanagar deputy commissioner Talo Potom has urged all to avail the various services offered during the integrated health screening campaign which will be held in the different wards of capital Itanagar starting 21 August next at Community Hall, Chimpu Ward No.1.

The DC was speaking during a meeting here on Friday in connection with implementation of integrated health screening campaign.

DHS Naharlagun APSACS project director Dr. Riken Rina informed that the primary objective of the campaign is to identify new HIV positive cases with co-morbidities among key populations and provide comprehensive service package to care, support and treatment under NACP, NVHCP, NHM, social protection and benefit sch-emes etc.

He informed that a total of 79 camps have been proposed for capital and two blocks of Papumpare during which various medical tests viz sugar, blood pressure, hepatitis B &C, haemoglobin, TB, HIV etc. would be carried out free of cost.

He stated that earlier during the integrated camp held at Namsai, a total of 91 camps were conducted with a total of 4856 beneficiaries undergoing tests for various medical ailments.

Dr. Rina sought cooperation of all the corporators, ZPM, GPCs, GPM and others to make the camp successful. He urged them to disseminate information regarding the proposed free medical camps amongst the denizens, while adding that APSACS is also making every effort to sensitize people about the camps including carrying out public announcement in every ward.

Assuring all kinds of cooperation corporator Gyamar Taz said, “Every effort including door to door campaign would be carried out to sensitize people regarding the campaign.” (DIPRO)