PCH India prelim cosplay final on Sunday

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: Preparations are underway as Itanagar gets ready to host the national grand finale of Pop Culture Hiroshima (PCH) India’s cosplay preliminary.

The event is scheduled to be held at the DK Convention Hall here on Sunday evening.

Eight talented finalists from Delhi, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya will embody their favourite anime characters and contend for the title.

The winner will represent India at the global PCH event in Hiroshima this October.

The inaugural event in Itanagar is powered by FCT Energy, co-powered by Yes Bank Itanagar, and supported by PCH Japan.

Flying Monals Pvt Ltd, a prominent event management company headquartered in Itanagar, is enthusiastic about collaborating with PCH India to bring this event to life.

PCH serves as an annual international platform for cosplay enthusiasts, fostering global connections through Japanese pop culture. Countries worldwide send their representatives to showcase their cultures and compete in this vibrant contest.

Cosplay, a portmanteau of ‘costume’ and ‘play’, involves participants, known as cosplayers, adorning costumes and accessories to personify specific characters.

The PCH India preliminary is a well-loved annual cosplay competition held in different parts of India, attracting participants from all corners of the country. This year’s host is Arunachal, where aspiring cosplayers from across India will vye for the honour of representing the nation at PCH.