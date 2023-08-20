IFCSAP team visits eastern Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: A 12-member central executive team of the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), led by its president Katung Wahge, undertook a two-day tour of eastern Arunachal Pradesh (Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts) on 16 and 17 August.

Interacting with the locals and the leaders of indigenous believers during the tour, the team tried to gather firsthand information and understand various bottlenecks

in preservation and promotion of the age-old ancestral practices and belief systems, which it said is leading to “rapid decline of the true face of the tribal identities.”

During the tour, Wahge exhorted all the stakeholders to pay attention to promotion of the local language, “through which age-old cultures, beliefs, folklores, folktales, customs and traditions can be revived and sustained in line with the Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko in Rang and Mwya in Yachuli for the Nyishis, the Menjwk-Mengkok Rwguu of Basar for the Galos, etc, where the children are taught the traditional knowledge system while being imparted modern education (CBSE curriculum) through VKVs.”

He appealed to all to “pay mutual respect to other’s religious beliefs and practices while maintaining purity of one’s own.”

The team covered all the important places, like Kanubari, Longding, Khonsa and Changlang, and also interacted with the inmates of the Home Care Centre in Charju, near Khonsa.