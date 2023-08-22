APIAC approves distribution of fin’l assistance for indigenous festivals

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Affairs Council (APIAC) has approved the guidelines framed by the special committee headed by APIAC member Prof Tana Showren for distribution of financial assistance for celebration of indigenous festivals of the state.

The decision was made during a meeting of the APIAC, chaired by Cultural Affairs & Indigenous Affairs Minister Taba Tedir, at the indigenous affairs department’s convention hall here on Monday.

The council also approved the list of festivals of various communities of Arunachal to be notified in the official gazette.

Taking serious note of the formation of multiple priests’ associations, the council suggested to the priest fraternity to form a single, unified priest association within three months.

It also recommended fixation of the priests’ honorarium in two categories, and agreed to include bonpu/bonpa (the indigenous priest of the Monpas) as a beneficiary of the priests’ honorarium.

The council further approved adoption of a policy for establishing ‘indigenous gurukuls’ in the state.

Indigenous Affairs Secretary Pige Ligu, Indigenous Affairs Director Sokhep Kri, and other members of the council, such as YD Thongchi, Katung Wahge, Tajom Tassung, Lod Kojee, Bijuli Wangjen, advocate Tambo Tamin, Khindiko Mega and Kangwang Lowang also attended the meeting, the department informed in a release.