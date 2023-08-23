IEC campaign on solid waste mgmt

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: NGOs Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, in collaboration with the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ISCDCL), conducted a comprehensive information education and communication (IEC) campaign on solid waste management here on Tuesday.

The campaign was a pivotal part of the ISCDCL’s efforts to revive the Yagamso river as part of the Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project (YRRP).

Volunteers and dedicated field workers from the participating NGOs carried out an extensive door-to-door outreach programme within the three designated areas under the YRRP: Kime Pakka, Abo Tani, and Chandranagar in Itanagar.

YRRP coordinator Prem T Loda said that “this monthly IEC campaign serves as a critical initiative in these areas,” and informed that “diverse approaches are employed each month as part of this campaign, all contributing towards the shared objective of a pristine and pollution-free river.”

“The campaign centres on educating household owners and shopkeepers about the importance of source segregation and different categories of waste,” the NGOs stated in a release.

“A major focus is encouraging these stakeholders to exclusively dispose of segregated waste into the appropriate IMC trucks, thereby contributing directly to the cleanliness and health of the Yagamso river,” they added.