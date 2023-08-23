Students taken on exposure visit

CHANGLANG, 22 Aug: Out of 50 selected meritorious students, the first batch of 20 such students of Class 8 to 11 from various government schools in Changlang, Miao, Vijaynagar, Kharsang, Nampong, Jairampur, Bordumsa, etc, were taken on an exposure tour to the Oil India Limited (OIL) in Duliajan, Assam, on Tuesday.

The students were taken to the Digboi Oil Museum, the OIL’s Heritage Well No 1, the central gas compressor station and the central dehydration station of eastern asset.

The exposure visit was organised by the Changlang district administration, in collaboration with OIL, Duliajan, and the Changlang education department. (DIPRO)