17 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

AIZAWL, 23 Aug: At least 17 workers were killed and several others are feared trapped after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday, police said.

Nearly 35-40 workers were present at the site, about 21 km from Aizawl, when the incident occurred around 10 am, they said.

“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far… many others are still missing,” a police officer said.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway, he said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the family members of the deceased, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said he was deeply saddened over the loss of lives in the incident, and expressed gratitude to all those who helped in the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the deceased workers in Mizoram include a few from Malda district in her state.

Banerjee also said she has instructed officials to coordinate with the Mizoram government for assistance in the rescue operation.

“Shocked to learn about the tragic collapse today of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram, leading to loss of lives of several site workers, including some belonging to our Malda district,” she wrote on X. (PTI)