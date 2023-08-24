Governor exhorts stakeholders to make Arunachal Pradesh University an institute of excellence

PASIGHAT, 23 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik, while attending the first day class of postgraduate courses in the Arunachal Pradesh University here on Wednesday called upon all stakeholders to contribute in establishing a vibrant institute of excellence with a futuristic vision in promoting the goals of innovation, research, entrepreneurship and creativity.

The Governor, who is the Chancellor of the university, in his address to the members of the university faculty and students, expressed his hope that the university will continue to work relentlessly to expand and introduce branches in medical sciences, engineering, law and various courses in the future.

The Governor commended the efforts of the state government in establishing the state university for promotion and creating opportunities for students to pursue higher education in their own state.

During his interactions with students on their dreams and aspirations, he exhorted them to work hard and dream big in contributing towards the development of the state. He also exhorted them to realize their full potentials and aspirations and also give back to society later in their life.

Speaking of the vital role of the faculty members in mentoring, Governor stressed on professionalism, innovative method of teaching and instilling a value system. He also spoke on the role of the uiniversity in pursuing quality research & education and encouraged technology driven offices and classrooms for optimum productivity.

“Smart City Pasighat has now firmly established its reputation as the Educational Hub of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

He also released a souvenir ‘Blossom’ to commemorate the occasion.

Minister for education Taba Tedir, in his speech said, “State government is committed to provide all possible support in terms of manpower, faculty recruitment and infrastructure for the growth of the state university as the university has a vital role to play in providing quality education in various post graduate courses for the students within the state.”

RGU Vice-Chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha also spoke on the occasion.

Later, Arunachal Pradesh University Vice Chancellor prof. Tomo Riba presented the status report and courses offered with starting of classes for master in commerce, master of arts in economics, tribal studies, social work, and education.

MLAs Ninong Ering, Kaling Moyong, education secretary Pige Ligu, deputy commissioner Tai Taggu, SP Sumit Jha and Pasighat Municipal Council chief councillor Okiam Moyong Borang also attended the event. (PRO, Raj Bhavan)