Over Rs. 1.45 cr bank credit loans disbursed to SHGs     

SEPPA, Aug 23: A total of 107 registered self help groups (SHGs) facilitated under block mission management units of Seppa, Chayangtajo and Bameng of Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), received bank credit loans of over Rs. 1.45 crore during a mega credit camp-cum-loans disbursement programme held here in East Kameng district on Wednesday.

Organized by the district mission management unit, ArSRLM, Seppa for the East Kameng district’s registered 107 SHGs, the loans were inclusively from APEX Bank and SBI Seppa branch, to enhance various livelihood activities and opportunities.

The disbursed loan amounts were handed over to SHGs representatives accompanied by block officials in presence of various senior officers and PRIs at the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, East Seppa ZPM Doyak Singhi highlighted the need for women SHGs and women in general to have banking facilities in remote areas in order to enhance their financial activities and self reliance.

Assuring SHGs of support from panchayati raj institutions, the ZPM stated that PRI leaders and SHG women should work hand in hand in convergence model for more inclusive and comprehensive development at the village level.

APEX bank Seppa branch manager Pem Chutrup Ngangmu appreciated the 100 percent timely repayment rate of the SHG credit linkages and mentioned the industrious efforts of ArSRLM officers/officials in capacity building of self help groups.

Field officer from SBI Seppa Uma Sankar spoke about financial literacy amongst SHGs and stressed on timely repayment of credit loans to the bank.

The programme was attended by various heads of departments from KVK, DVO, NABARD DDM, TDO, BDO, DAO, DHO, HMO, ADO, MGNF and bank branch managers of APEX, SBI, APRB, PNB, CBI and NESFB. (DIPRO)