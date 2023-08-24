APIC imposes penalty on SPIO

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed penalty of Rs. twenty five thousand only on SPIO-cum-EE(PWD), Kanubari division in Longding district, Kirlem Rallen in view of gross violation of the provisions of RTI Act 2005, and noncompliance of directions of the Commission in connection with the RTI Appeal No. 146/2023.

The SPIO was directed to deposit the penalty amount in favour of the APIC registrar through treasury challan and furnish a copy of treasury challan to the Commission within two weeks from the date of issue of the order.

The Commission also directed the SPIO to pay an amount of Rs. five thousand only as compensation to the appellant Riya Taram for the hardship caused to him during the period of 8 months running after SPIO and the Commission’s court.

Further, the Commission directed SPIO-cum-EE(PWD) to be present before the court of APIC in person on the next date of hearing, failing which the Commission shall be compelled to issue arrest warrant against the SPIO under section 18(3)(a) of the RTI Act 2005 to compel the attendance before the Commission’s court and also invoke section 20(2) of the RTI Act and recommend disciplinary action against the SPIO to the concern authority and government.