CM assures PAA to help promote para-sports

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA), in a release, informed that Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured it to extend help and support to promote para-sports in the state.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister held a meeting with sports and youth affairs secretary Abu Tayeng, sports director Tadar Appa, Sports Authority of Arunachal director Gumnya Karbak and officials of PAA.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also launched the website and logo of PAA, the association said.

PAA general secretary Techi Sonu urged the state government for allocation of fund to the association to organize para-sports activities. He also urged the Chief Minister to review the state’s sports policy to include job quota, and to develop training infrastructure etc.