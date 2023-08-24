Chowpha-Plang-Lu theatre team, student toppers felicitated

[Pisi Zauing]

NAMSAI, 23 Aug: The All Tai Khamti Singpho Student’s Union and All Namsai District Student’s Union jointly felicitated the actors and resource persons who guided the researchers of Chaupha-Plang-Lu theatre team in a felicitation programme held here in Namsai district on Wednesday.

The 1st, 2nd and 3rd Tai Khamti and Singpho toppers of Class X & XII of previous board exams were also felicitated with laptops.

Chowpha-Plang-Lu depicts the Tai-Khamti Rebellion of 1839 and is part of the theatre festival titled ‘Unsung Heroes.’ Directed by National School of Drama assistant professor Riken Ngomle, scripted by playwright Himanshu B Joshi, and adapted from a research article by Nepha Wangsa, more than 70 artists of ‘Chowpha-Plang-Lu Tai-Khamti Rebellion of 1839’ had already enthralled audiences in Itanagar, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati.

Talking to this correspondent, the ATKSSU president Branglin Injo commended the actors and all members of ‘Chowpha-Plang-Lu’ team for making a niche for themselves and for Tai Khamti Singpho society.

“The stupendous success of the play has proved that Arunachal can excel in the field of entertainment sector,” he said.

Injo also congratulated the toppers of class X & XII board exams of 2022-23 session.

He appealed to the student community to refrain from anti-social activities like drug addiction, rather cultivate their time and energy in studies.

Tai Khamti Singpho Council president Phup Yong Singpho, Tai Khamti Development Society general secretary Chau Anuradha Mantaw, Singpho Development Society president Jowkhong Singpho, former TKSC president Chau Khansen Namchoom, and Singpho Chief Ningroo Jawja, heads of Tai Khamti Singpho villages of Changlang and Namsai districts, members of Mahila Mandals from Chongkham, Namsai, including Singpho women leaders from Miao, Bordumsa, and students attended the programme.