BJP effects reshuffle with eye on 2024 polls

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: In a reshuffle in the run-up to the 2024 elections, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge has appointed Tadar Niglar as general secretary and Romin Babom and Dotum Sora as secretaries, following approval from the central BJP office in New Delhi.

Kohman Lungphii Ngemu has been appointed as the state Mahila Morcha president, Ritemso Manyu as the Yuva Morcha president, Gumsen Lollen as Kisan Morcha president, Kame Yangfo as ST Morcha president, and Sambu Siongju as the Minority Morcha president.