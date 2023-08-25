AR medical camp for Myanmarese

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: A total of 356 Myanmarese civilians, including women and children, availed of free treatment and medicines at a health camp organised by the Assam Rifles (AR) along the international border, a communique said.

India’s oldest paramilitary force, along with the local administration of Arunachal Pradesh, on Wednesday organised the ‘friendship medical camp’ at Pangsau Pass along the India-Myanmar border for the benefit of underprivileged villagers of Pangsau and Arakan Gut areas of Sagaing region of the neighbouring country.

“The unique initiative driven by a sense of shared humanity successfully brought together the goal of providing basic health checkup and distributing medicines to underserved population across the India-Myanmar border,” the communique said.

Myanmarese officials were also present at the camp.

The medical camp was organised with the aim of providing information regarding various issues, including precautions against bacterial and viral diseases and the importance of hygiene and sanitation for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, it said.

“A total 356 civilians from all walks of life from the villages of Sagaing region of Myanmar, including 146 men, 137 women and 73 children, were provided with free treatment and medicines by the team of Assam Rifles and local administration,” the communiqe said.

Essential items and refreshments were also distributed among the people, it added. (PTI)