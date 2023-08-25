Farm machineries distributed

PASIGHAT, 24 Aug: Farm machineries were distributed to the beneficiary farmers under the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) 2022-’23 during a state-level ‘Agri expo-cum-kisan mela’ organised at Giidi Notko here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Organised by the agriculture department under the RKVY RAAFTAR 2022-’23, the event saw the participation of a large number of farmers, budding agripreneurs and other stakeholders.

Startup products of SHGs under the ArSRLM, and promising young agriculture entrepreneurs of the state under the RKVY-RAFTAAR agri business incubation project were introduced on the occasion.

Earlier, DC Tayi Taggu and ZPC Olen Rome together inaugurated the event, in the presence of local MLA Kaling Moyong, state Bharatiya Kisan Morcha president Gumsen Lollen, College of Agriculture (CoA) Dean Dr AK Tripathi, CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika, District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Opang Moyong, and others.

Taggu advised the farmers to avail of the expertise on farming and to be aware of all the state and central government schemes to take up farming as a profitable economic activity. He also stressed on the role of farm mechanisation in boosting agricultural productivity.

The MLA, the ZPC, the deans, and the DAO also spoke.

Later, experts from the CoA and the HoDs of agriculture and allied departments interacted with the farmers regarding problems related to cultivation of crops, animal rearing, beekeeping, sericulture, etc. (DIPRO)