Tourism dept needs a good policy: Naik

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: Tourism Secretary Swapnil Naik stressed on the need for the state’s tourism department to “have a good policy.”

He said this during a coordination meeting with the tourism officers at the State Food Craft Institute here on Thursday to discuss the way forward for the tourism department.

The meeting was attended also by Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo.

Naik emphasised that the tourism department “needs a good policy, as it will be the backbone for the next 20 years.”

He, however, informed that “a policy has already been prepared and has been sent for feedback and suggestions.”

Nalo in his address said, “The most important issue is to know what our state possesses in terms of tourism and how it can be promoted to the outside world.” He added that “tourism must be segregated at the district level on the basis of its typology and area.”

Tourism Director Kesang Ngurup Damo highlighted the importance of preserving the flora and fauna, and stressed on establishing new tourist circuits.

Tourism Deputy Director Gedo Eshi spoke on the norms of the Arunachal Tourism Society and the dearth of manpower in the department, and stressed “the need to create more posts for the benefit of the department.”

The district tourism officers spoke about their grievances and challenges.