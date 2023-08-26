Football tournament underway

RUPA, 25 Aug: Twenty teams are participating in a football tournament themed ‘Drugs chhodo khel se jodo’, which got underway at the Birpur football ground here in West Kameng district on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural function, Nargum ZPM Tashi Wangchu Khochy advised the players to be disciplined throughout the tournament, while ZPM Karma Dorjee Thongdok exhorted the youths to stay away from unwanted things and focus on sports activities.

The teams are: Birpur Sports Club, Ita Basti 91 RCC, Shri Kamcha, GHSS Singchung, Lui United, GDB FC, Gorkha FC, SSC (Bradua), Upper Singchung FC, Namdung SC, Eaglenest FC, JJ FC, Arunachal Panda, WRD, Rokbu FC, Rana FC, Khongpam FC, Tenga Valley, GVC, and Jomoje.

In the opening match, Ita Basti 91 RCC defeated Birpur SC by 7-3 goals.