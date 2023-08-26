APYC for cancellation of nursing exam

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: Expressing shock over alleged “gross malpractices in the recently held contractual nursing officers’ (CNO-ICU) recruitment exam meant for district hospitals across the state under the National Health Mission (NHM),” the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) in a release on Friday demanded “swift and rigorous investigation from top to bottom” and booking and punishing “whosoever is guilty, as per appropriate sections.”

The APYC said that the report of the latest scam, coming after the APPSC, the APSSB and the PRT scams, under the BJP government “is shameful and the government has been unable to contain the ever increasing corruption in the state.”

“This scam is another big blow to the state government’s acclaimed zero tolerance towards corruption and Narendra Modi’s ‘Na khaunga na khaane doonga’ claim,” the release said.

Expressing solidarity with the affected candidates, the APYC demanded “immediate cancellation of all recruitment processes; issuing of fresh advertisement for all 90 posts; centralising the recruitment process instead of existing decentralised system; and conducing free and fair exam to select genuine candidates.”