ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: As per the recent tender floated by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), 400 MT rice has been offered for e-auction from four centres of the FCI, Arunachal Pradesh region, an official release said.

“The sale of rice under ‘open market sale scheme (domestic)’ by e-auction will be carried out every week by the FCI to release the foodgrain through small/bulk traders,” the release said.

The details are available on the website http://fci.gov.in and https://www.valuejunction.in/fci.