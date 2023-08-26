Principal’s meritorious award-giving ceremony held

YACHULI, 25 Aug: The government college here in Lower Subansiri district organised an students’ induction programme for the 2023-’24 session, and gave away “the Principal’s Meritorious Award for excellence in academic performance in RGU final year examination,” it informed in a release.

During the programme, held in the college campus on Friday, Pill Takar was awarded the Principal’s Meritorious Award “for being on the top for the college in RGU final examination held in the month of May/June 2023.”

A certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,000 were also awarded to Takar.

BA first-semester students Golom Taga and Toko Nem were adjudged Mr and Miss Freshers, respectively, for the 2023-’24 session.

Government College Principal Dr Rejir Karlo, Vice Principal Dr Techi Upen Tara, and Assistant Professor Dr Teli Momu spoke on the teaching-learning process, the roles of students in society-building, good practices of the college, etc, during the programme.