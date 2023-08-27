CHF conducts training on citrus cultivation

MARIYANG, 26 Aug: Training on ‘Improved Cultivation Practices of Citrus’ was conducted by the Pasighat-based College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) here in Upper Siang district on Saturday.

Assistant professor Dr. Nimbolkar Prashant Kisan delivered lecture on the subject as resource person.

During the program, toria seeds were distributed to the famers. The farmers were also imparted training on m4agri and Umang app launched under Digital India campaign.

A total of 75 farmers participated in the program which was conducted under project ‘Arik Abik Lunom -Mobile Based Agro Advisory Services in Arunachal Pradesh’ which is implemented by the CHF in collaboration with Digital India Corporation (DIC) under union ministry of electronics and information technology.