All-women panel for LA session

ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: “All women legislators have been selected as panel of chairpersons for the forthcoming 12th session of the 7th legislative assembly,” scheduled to be held from 4 to 7 September, Speaker PD Sona informed.

He said this while chairing a Business Advisory Committee meeting here on Monday to discuss and finalise the agenda for the assembly session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bamang Felix, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte

and MLAs Ninong Ering and Techi Kaso attended the meeting. (Speaker’s PR Cell)