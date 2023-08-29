Arunachal win 11 medals in Cadet and Junior National Kickboxing C’hip

ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: Arunachal won three gold, four silver and as many bronze medals in the Wako India Children, Cadet and Junior National Kickboxing Championship, which was held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from 23 to 27 August.

The gold medal winners were Licha Sep (-70 kg), Tana Lusiya (-52kg) and Hosam Londa (-47kg).

While Sep and Lusiya won their medals in the junior female’s point fight and cadet female’s low kick event, respectively, Londa won the third gold in the junior male kick light event.

Sep, Lusiya and Londa won the medals after defeating their opponents from Maharashtra, Assam and J&K, respectively, in the finals.

Sep also won a silver medal

in the light contact event.

The other silver medal winners were Rantu Sonowal, Dado Happy and Rigio Yalin.

Sonowal settled for the silver in the full contact event after losing against his opponent from Maharashtra in the below 54kg junior male category.

Happy and Yalin won their medals in musical form (hard style) events in the cadet female category.

The bronze medal winners were Ruba Takio, Arpan Gogoi and Kaami Payeng.

Payeng won a bronze medal each in kick light and light contact events in the junior female category.

Kickboxing Association of Arunachal technical director Gopal Moran was the team coach.