IGP Riba’s death mourned

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 28 Aug: A pall of gloom descended on Likabali in Lower Siang district following the sudden demise of IGP Mari Riba.

Riba passed away on Sunday, following a massive stroke.

The state’s top home department officials, senior police and administrative officers from several districts, and a host of ministers and MLAs paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Riba at his home in Likabali on Monday.

Members of various Galo organisations have also deeply mourned the demise of the police officer.

Riba, who had joined the police department in 1992 as a DSP, was serving as IGP (central range) here in East Siang district at the time of his demise.

He had been promoted as ASP in 2006, and then as SP (IAG) in 2008. Riba had been appointed as an IPS officer in 2014, and was subsequently promoted as DIGP, and then as IGP.

Riba was awarded the President Police Medal for meritorious service in 2020. He was also awarded the Police Special Duty Medal (I and II bars) in recognition of his dedicated services.