Peddler arrested, drug seized

AALO, 28 Aug: The West Siang police recently arrested a drug peddler, identified as Rajib Hazarika, and seized 81.77 grams of suspected heroin from his possession.

On 23 August, the police received information from a reliable source that Hazarika, the manager of one Lollen Hotel in New Market here, had procured narcotic substance from Assam and had kept it in the hotel’s premises prior to delivering it to his customer.

A police team, comprising DSP Moge Bole,

DSP (P) Toni Tatak, PS OC Inspector Duto Bagra, SI (P) Moli Kamdak, SI (P) Lige Doji,

SI (P) Marli Ronya, Head Constable SK Singh, and Constables William Dini, Kalen Tabi, G Lollen and Kirmar Lollen, under the supervision of SP Abhimanyu Poswal, searched in and around the hotel’s premises, during which a total of seven soap cases containing seven packets of suspected heroin were seized. Two mobile sets were also seized from the location.

A case [u/s 22 (b) of NDPS Act] has been registered at the police station here, and the accused has been remanded to police custody for five days, the SP informed in a release. (DIPRO)