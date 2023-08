ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed greetings to the people of the state, particularly those from Kerala serving in the state, on the occasion of Onam festival, and expressed hope that the festivity would usher in peace and prosperity for all.

Stating that Onam ushers in “the true sense of unity, integrity, harmony and prosperity,” the governor expressed hope that this year’s celebration would “strengthen the spirit of unity in diversity in our society.” (Raj Bhavan)