DNGC induction prog organised

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here organised an ‘induction-cum-orientation programme’ for the first semester students on Monday.

“During the programme, the topper of the Arts 2022 session Tai Maria, and the 2023 session topper Gagin Yaying, as well as the topper of BCom 2022 session Taba Yallu, the 2023 session topper Kamzen Wangpan and BSc 2022 session topper Zeya Parween, and the 2023 session topper Sharda Mishra were honoured with the principal’s merit cash prizes,” the college informed in a release.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan familiarised the students with the college rules and academic regulations, while Anthropology HoD Dr Ratna Tayeng introduced them to the NEP and the ABC schemes, and Zoology Assistant Professor Dr Dobiam Narba provided information on the selection of minor course and multidisciplinary courses.

Commerce Assistant Professor Geyir Ete apprised the students of the various cells and clubs of DNGC, and recommended that every student be a member of at least one club.

Geography HoD Dr Kiron Lonchung, English HoD Dr JR Padhi, and Commerce HoD Dr AK Pandey also spoke.