Training prog on onion cultivation

PASIGHAT, 29 Aug: Forty-eight farmers participated in a training programme on onion cultivation, organised by Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), in association with Pune (Maharashtra)-based onion & garlic research directorate, under the NEH component, in Rani village in East Siang district on Tuesday.

During the programme, CHF Vegetable Science HoD Prof Chandra Deo apprised the participants of scientific cultivation practices of onion, water management, post harvest management, integrated nutrient, and disease and pest management, while Social Science Head Dr Lakshmi Dhar Hatai spoke on economic feasibility, minimising the cost of onion cultivation, and effective marketing of onions.

Vegetable Science Department Assistant Professor Dr Arwankie Shadap demonstrated how to prepare and manage nursery beds.

Onion seeds were later distributed among the farmers.