AAPWA organizes Khelo India Wushu Women’s league

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: The All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA) organized the state-level Khelo India Wushu Women’s League at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy Complex, Chimpu.

The competitions were held in three categories-Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior for both Taolu and Sanda events. The gold medalists have qualified for the zonal Khelo India Wushu Women’s League to be held in Kolkata in November this year, AAPWA president Tach Tadar informed in a release.

He further informed that the Khelo India Women’s League has been renamed as ‘Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action’ (ASMITA) by the sports & youth affairs ministry recently.

Sports Authority of Arunachal director Gumnya Karbak and corporator (Ward No. 3) Gora Talang attended the closing-cum-medal ceremony on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Development & Financial Corporation Ltd. chairman Wanglong Rajkumar and corporator (Ward No. 6) Gyamar Taz.

The league witnessed participation from players in 14 districts.