Blood donation camp held

[Litem Eshi Ori]

ZIRO, 31 Aug: Twenty-six units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the Apatani Baptist Association (ABA) at the blood bank of the general hospital here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

As per the data available with the blood bank, Christian associations of Ziro are the most active ones when it comes to organising voluntary blood donation camps from time to time.

“I think other NGOs, associations, etc, should also take a cue from Christian associations like ABA in Ziro and try to emulate them, because donating blood for the needy ones is one of the noblest services that any association can render for the society,” said Dr Hage Yubey.

He expressed gratitude to the ABA, particularly Rev Tallo Apa, for organising the camp. He also thanked the donors.