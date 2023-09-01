ENNO operative lays down arms

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, 31 Aug: An Eastern Naga National Organisation (ENNO) operative laid down arms before 11 Assam Rifles Commandant Col Vivek Tripathi here on Thursday, in the presence of EAC Apollo James Lungphi, PS OC Inspector Tanka Chetry, and others.

The operative, identified as self-styled private Muktodhan Chakma, surrendered one .32 mm pistol, one magazine and five live rounds. He is a resident of Kamlapuri in the Miao administrative circle.

Replying to this correspondent’s query, the surrendered operative said that he was fed up of a life filled with uncertainties in the jungle. “I have surrendered to lead a peaceful and meaningful life. I promise not to take up arms again in the future,” he said, and thanked the Assam Rifles for convincing him to embrace the path of peace.