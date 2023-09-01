IndiGo to start Itanagar-Delhi flight service

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: IndiGo airline is starting a direct flight service between Itanagar and Delhi from 2 October.

A direct flight from Delhi to Itanagar has been a long-felt demand ever since IndiGo started its service to Delhi via Kolkata. Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced it on this social media handles.

“Ever since inauguration of Donyi-Polo Airport by Hon PM Shri @narendramodiji in November 2022, the distance of Delhi & other parts of the country from Itanagar has been cut short. So delighted that IndiGo6E will be starting direct flight to Delhi from Arunachal’s capital,” stated Khandu.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also shared his happiness on introducing of the direct flight to Delhi.

“From the misty mountains of Arunachal to the heart of the nation, the skies have never been closer. Very happy with the initiative of commencing direct flight service connecting Itanagar to Delhi from 2nd October onwards by @IndiGo6E. Looking forward to more direct flights connecting to rest of the nation,” the DCM said.

Sources in the civil aviation department informed that IndiGo flights 6E-5927 and -5928 will be operating on Monday Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had on 29 November, 2022, virtually flagged off IndiGo’s flight from Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi to Mumbai via Kolkata, and had said that efforts were on to enhance air connectivity in the Northeast.

The flight operated from Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata. Itanagar is the 75th domestic and 101st overall destination in the IndiGo network.