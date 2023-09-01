DCM unveils memorial statuary of Anglo-Abor War 1911-12

KEBANG, 31 Aug: In a significant step towards honouring the historical contributions of Arunachal’s unsung heroes, a memorial statuary was unveiled at Kekar Monying in Kebang village in Siang district by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday.

The memorial commemorates the Battle of Kekar Monying, which played a pivotal role during the Anglo-Abor War of 1911-’12, when the Adi warriors stood against the British forces. The memorial is a tribute to the Adi martyrs, war heroes and all those who endured hardships during the war that lasted over three months.

Mein highlighted the efforts of Rajiv Gandhi University professors towards uncovering the stories of over 220 unsung heroes of Arunachal in the Anglo-Khamti, the Anglo-Wancho and the Anglo-Abo Wars.

Mein gave assurance that “the Unsung Heroes Committee remains committed to revealing more untold stories.”

He also emphasised “the need for a distinct political history of Arunachal.”

The descendants of the unsung heroes and freedom fighters of the Anglo-Abor War were present during the unveiling ceremony.

The occasion was attended also by Rajya Sabha Vice Chairperson Phangnon Konyak, Karbi-Anglong (Assam) MP Horen Singh Bey, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, RWD Minister Honchun Ngamdam, and MLAs Biyuram Wahge and Ojing Tasing. (DCM’s PR Cell)