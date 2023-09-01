Natung seeks Centre’s support for robust waterways in Arunachal

Inland waterways powering growth of Indian economy: Sonowal

GUWAHATI, 31 Aug: Inland waterways are powering the growth of the Indian economy, emerging as an alternative mode of transportation, union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said here in Assam on Thursday.

The Centre has invested Rs 5,200 crore in the sector in the last nine years, which is a significant jump of over 200 percent as against investments made in 28 years before 2014, Sonowal, the union ports, shipping & waterways minister said after inaugurating a roadshow on Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS), 2023, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 17-19 October.

“This clean, efficient and economical mode of transportation will be pivotal in unlocking the economic potential of the hinterland of India,” he said.

‘By investing in inland waterways and empowering our rich and complex waterways systems, we are in the process of creating a collaborative ecosystem for the industry that will foster greater cooperation among our neighbouring countries. This is going to unlock huge trade and commerce potential for all the countries in the South Asia region, as well as states of India,” he said.

The government aims to upgrade Indian ports to global standards, facilitating greater industrialisation, manufacturing and ease of doing business, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh Water Resources Minister Mama Natung in his address spoke on the development of inland waterways upstream to the Lohit basin (upto Alubari bridge point), Dibang basin (upto Bomjir at the Dibang bridge point) and Siang basin (upto Raneghat near Pasighat) from Dibrugarh in Assam, “which already has established inland waterways.”

Emphasising the importance of a well-structured inland waterways network and its positive impact on trade, commerce, connectivity and defence, Natung appealed to the ministry to extend support in facilitating the development of robust waterways in Arunachal to connect with the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

The roadshow on Global Maritime India Summit, 2023 was also addressed by Assam ministers Parimal Suklabaidya and Bimal Borah, Nagaland MLA Temjenmenba, and senior officials of the ministry.

Officials from neighbouring countries Bhutan and Bangladesh included Royal Bhutanese Consulate General, Guwahati Vice Consul Phurpa Tshering; Assistant High Commissioner, Bangladesh in Guwahati, Ruhul Amin; and Joint Secretary, Member (Planning and Operation), Bangladesh Inland Waterways Transport Authority (BIWTA), Mohammad Monowar Uz Zaman.

The roadshow in Guwahati is the fifth in a series of roadshows being organised by the ministry in the run-up to the main event of Global Maritime India Summit, 2023.

GMIS-2023, a premier maritime sector-focused event organised by the union ports, shipping & waterways ministry, aims to bring together various stakeholders to explore opportunities, understand challenges, and stimulate investments within India’s maritime sector. (With inputs from PTI)