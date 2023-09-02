APU induction prog organised

PASIGHAT, 1 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district conducted its first induction programme for postgraduate students on Wednesday.

The programme began with a speech by APU OSD Shivanand Jha on ethical values, motto, rules and regulations, and the vision of the university.

This was followed by a speech by APU Registrar Narmi Darang, who reminded the students of the importance of fundamental rights and fundamental duties, and advised them to respect the rights of their classmates, teachers and non-teaching staff. He also encouraged the students to approach their teachers in case of any concern or problem.

Prof Otem Padung congratulated the students on being inducted, and emphasised the importance of “creating a kind of environment in the university where everyone will remember their fundamental rights and their fundamental duties.”

APU Vice Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba urged the students to be patient with the administration regarding the infrastructure, and assured them that steps are underway to “bring good quality infrastructure” for them.

He advised the students to nurture their minds, bodies and souls “with good food and thoughts,” and encouraged them to “show your social maturity through your behaviour and talk.”

Stressing on the importance of time management, Prof Riba asked the students to follow routines that will benefit them in leading a “disciplined life, with good health and good work-life balance,” and added that the university is preparing to contribute to the society positively.

The students presented songs and dances, showcasing their talents.