NTB Club organises intra-club badminton tourney

DOIMUKH, 1 Sep: Joining the Adi brethren in celebrating Solung festival, the NTB Club organised an intra-club doubles badminton tournament at Upper Taying Tarang village in Rono Hills here on 31 August.

RGU’s government secondary school teacher-student duo of Tai Tania and Anil Biswakarma won the title, edging past the research scholar duo of Raijo Miso and Inda Pulu in the final.

The faculty-officer duo of Dr Heisnam Shanjit Singh and Dr David Pertin settled for the third place.

The trophies and cash prizes were given away by NTB Club chairman Nangram Toglik.

The best player award went to Taje Pali, while Mundeep Deuri was adjudged the best smasher.

Nangram Toglik was declared the ‘best veteran player’ of the tournament.

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin sponsored the event, which saw the participation of 10 teams.