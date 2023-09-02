Solung celebrated with traditional fanfare

DCM joins festivity in Boleng

BOLENG, 1 Sep: The Adi community of Boleng in Siang district celebrated Solung festival in a grand manner here on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also joined the festivity.

Greeting the people on the occasion, Mein lauded the Adi community for zealously preserving their unique folksongs and traditional dances. He expressed appreciated for the community “for upholding their democratic setup of kebang system, which has been practiced since the olden days.”

The DCM spoke also about the state’s achievements over the past couple of years, including economic growth, infrastructure development, healthcare initiatives, and hydropower projects, which, he said, “are poised to attract investments.”

He assured to allocate funds for the development of the new districts, particularly those near the borders, through the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP),

and further informed that the Forest (Conservation ) Act Amendment Bill -2023 has been recently passed by the union government, which, he said, “will further aid infrastructure development in the border region within an aerial distance of 100 kms from the international border, as it will minimise the hindrances faced during implementation of developmental projects due to the stringent Forest Conservation Act.”

Earlier, Mein unfurled the Solung festival flag and attended the rituals of that were carried out in the traditional way.

Mein was accompanied by, among others, Karbi-Anglong (Assam) MP Horen Singh Bey, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Biyuram Wahge and Ojing Tasing, the DC, and panchayat leaders.

In Upper Siang HQ Yingkiong, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, along with Health Minister Alo Libang, Planning Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, and All Nyishi Students’ Union president Nabam Dodum joined the festivity.

Greeting the people of the district, Nalo said, “Festival brings all people together and the unique culture and traditions passed down through generations have to be preserved and protected to ensure their existence for future generations.”

Stating that Upper Siang has huge scope in ecotourism development, Nalo informed about the state government’s efforts to promote local tourism through the Chief Minister Paryatan Vikas Yojana and the Deko Apna Pradesh initiative. He exhorted all to avail of the benefits of such ambitious programmes of the government through the district administration to improve tourism facilities in the area.

Sain spoke on “the need for boosting the tourism potential of the Upper Siang and millet cultivation.” He emphasised also on involving the schoolchildren of VKV Yingkiong in cleanliness drives.

Libang and Dodum also spoke.

Our correspondent adds: Celebration of Solung, the main festival of the Adis, began in East Siang district on Friday.

The festivities began in the morning with the hoisting of the Solung flag and ritual offerings to goddess Kiine Naane for a bumper harvest and wellbeing of domestic animals.

The organisers have invited Solung miriis (priests) from different parts of the Adi belt to perform rituals and lead the womenfolk in narrating Solung Aabang (rhapsody).

Attending the celebration in Ralung village, PHED Executive Engineer Toni Taki urged the youths to shoulder the responsibility of preserving their cultural identity. He appealed to the members of the community to maintain cordial relations with the people of other communities.

Earlier, Taki inaugurated the newly erected gate at the festival ground, which was donated by one Tomi Paron in memory of his father Otom Paron.

Eminent writer and executive member of the Mising Agom Kebang, Bijoy Bori, said that festivals provide the people the opportunity to gather on a single platform, which promotes unity and integrity, and helps them know one another better.

He emphasised on using one’s mother tongue for cultural promotion.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, former MLA Tatung Jamoh, JN College Assistant Professor Enuk Libang, Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh, former ZPM Tonggeng Panyang, Ralung village GB John Tatung, and organising secretary Tater Libang also spoke.

The other highlights of the day were traditional ponung dance, recreational events, and a community feast.

The festival was celebrated also in Bilat, Mirem, Pasighat, Sille-Oyan, Mebo and Namsing circles. (With inputs from DCM’s PR Cell & DIPRO)