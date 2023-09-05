Arunachal gets off to a flying start in Hero Sub-Jr Boys National Football Championship

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: The state’s sub-junior boys’ football team got off to a rollicking start with a dominant 6-0 win over Jharkhand in their opening match of the Hero Sub-Junior Boys National Football Championship, 2023, in Malda, West Bengal, on Monday.

Rei Kaha scored a hat-trick of goals, while Kolo Dari scored a brace in the match. Captain Nabam Tagia netted one.

On the other hand, the state’s girls’ team suffered a 0-6 defeat at the hands of Haryana in their first match in the girls’ section of the national football championship in Amritsar, Punjab.

The girls’ team will play its next match against Maharashtra on Wednesday, while the boys’ team will be up against Gujarat on the same day.