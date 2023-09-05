APWWS supports AP Monogamy Election Eligibility Bill

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed strong support for the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy-Election-Eligibility Bill, 2023, proposed to be introduced by legislator Ninong Ering during the ongoing session of the legislative assembly.

The APWWS said that the bill has the potential to protect the rights and dignity of women in the society, ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns are addressed.

“This proposed bill is a significant step towards ensuring that our electoral system reflects the values of integrity, fairness, and justice. By advocating monogamy as an essential criterion for election eligibility, you are championing the cause of transparency and ethical conduct in our political landscape,” APWWS president Kani Nada Maling wrote in a letter to Ering.

“In a diverse and dynamic state like Arunachal Pradesh, where traditions and modernity coexist, your foresight in recognising the need for such legislation is commendable,” the letter read.

“Your commitment to addressing the crucial issue of monogamy and its impact on election eligibility demonstrates your profound concern for the welfare of our society,” Maling said.

The APWWS said that women are often used for political reasons in Arunachal.

“One often hears that polygamous marriages are essential for becoming a successful leader, which is far from the truth. Some of the political leaders who are known for their high moral attributes are known to be monogamous,” she said.

“The APWWS stands firmly behind you in this endeavour and pledge our support for the successful passage of the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy-Election-Eligibility Bill, 2023. Your dedication to the welfare of our state’s citizens, especially women, is truly inspiring, and we believe that this bill will mark a significant milestone in our legislative history,” the letter read.

It expressed hope that the proposed bill “would go a long way in busting the myth that multiple marriages are essential to succeed in politics.”