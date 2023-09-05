Free computer training prog underway

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 4 Sep: A three-month-long free ‘Basic training programme on computer education for students’ began here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday under the initiative of Giba ZPM Mayum Dobin.

The programme’s organiser, Prem Marging, informed that the training is aimed at “imparting deprived students with basic computer knowledge.”

Town Magistrate Tajum Ronya expressed appreciation for the initiative and encouraged educated unemployed youths also to “come forward and participate in the training.”

Dobin advised the students, especially those from Giba circle, to “get trained and learn advanced computer training for job opportunities.”