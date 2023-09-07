Rashtriya Poshan Maah launched

ZIRO, 6 Sep: The month-long celebration of Rashtriya Poshan Maah or the National Nutrition Month for Lower Subansiri district was launched by deputy commissioner Bamin Nime at Abotani Hall here on Wednesday.

The programme is organized by district ICDS Cell, Ziro and Ziro-I ICDS project.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC called upon the frontline workers of the women and child development department to work with more zeal and dedication to run the Anganwadi centers regularly. He also exhorted the participants to focus on care and nutrition of mothers and children in their families and society at large.

Resource person and PHED EE Kago Habung spoke on efficient water management and water supply to anganwadi centers and toilets, and assured to help in facilitation of the same if any center had been devoid of the same.

Sub-divisional horticulture officer Tasso Yallu informed about the significance of adding fruits in food habits particularly for pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Nutritionist Padi Yamer highlighted the importance of nutrition while dentist Ankita Rajput spoke on oral hygiene.

ZPM Nani Jailyang also spoke on the occasion and urged the women and children to take active part in the ensuing celebration.

Earlier, Ziro-I ICDS project CDPO Takhe Rinyo Bullo briefed the participants on Poshan Abhiyaan and informed that the Prime Minister’s Flagship programme under National Nutrition Mission aims at reducing malnourishment from the country and achieve the improvement of nutrition status of 0-6 year’s children, adolescent girls, pregnant woman and lactating mother.

On the occasion, a healthy baby show competition was also organized for toddlers from ages one to five while recipe competition among the Anganwadi workers and prize distributions were other attractions of the programme.

240 participants including Anganwadi workers, helpers and general public attended the function. (DIPRO)