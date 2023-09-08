Provide facilities to students: DC

AALO, 7 Sep: West Siang DC Penga Tato urged all the heads of schools to “take care of your students by providing them with facilities provided by the government.”

Tato said this while chairing a meeting themed ‘Promoting ease of living through good governance and use of technology’ here on Thursday.

The sub-theme of the meeting was ‘Ease of schooling’ for secondary and higher secondary schools of Aalo.

The principals and vice principals of the schools of the district attending the meeting submitted their grievances vis-à-vis “ease of schooling by using technologies and other required infrastructure and guidelines provided by the government.”

DDSE Yidak Angu, DRDA PD Sara E Borang, and District Sports Officer T Loyi also spoke. (DIPRO)