Certificate course in social audit

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: The fourth and last 30-day certificate course for block resource persons (BRP) on ‘Social accountability and social audit’, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Social Audit Unit (APSAU) in collaboration with Hyderabad-based NIRD&PR, concluded at the rural development department’s conference hall here on Thursday.

The batch’s lead course coordinator Dr Narendra Kumar Mishra spoke on various challenges being faced by the social auditors while carrying out social audits at the gram panchayat level, and suggested to the stakeholders to “iteratively follow the laid down norms to bring more transparency within the major stakeholders.”

At the valedictory function, APSAU Director Tage Talin advised the newly trained BRPs to do their duty with utmost sincerity and dedication.

The programme was attended also by the APSAU’s MIS expert Tabuk Tabing and DRPs Kading Megu and Talek Dulom.

During the course, which was supported by the union rural development ministry, the participants were apprised of centrally-sponsored schemes like MGNREGA, MDM/PM-POSHAN, NSAP, PMAY-G, SSA/ISSE, FFC, etc.