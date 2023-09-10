Alumni conduct career counselling prog

NAHARLAGUN, 9 Sep: The alumni of the 1995 (10) and 1997-’98 (12) batches of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here organised an ‘alumni-alma mater meet-cum-career counseling programme’ at the school on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, which was attended by alumni members, faculty members and 400 plus Class 12 students of the school, alumni association president Jumdo Kena, who is an executive engineer in the Roing (Lower Dibang Valley) division of the Brahmaputra Board, apprised the participants of the aims and objectives of the programme, and handed over 25 ceiling fans for the classrooms and five CCTV cameras with complete set-up to the school authority.

The alumni association also announced that it will institute three annual academic awards with financial support for the three toppers of the school in Class 12 arts, science and commerce examinations from the current academic session onwards “to instill healthy competitions among the students,” it informed in a release.

Interacting with the students and teachers, alumni association member and Rajiv Gandhi University Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin presented an overview of career options “with focus on studying in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond,” and spoke about the preparedness of the students for entrance exams like CUET, RGUCET, JEE, IEEE, and NEE, besides the company secretary entrance test, common proficiency tests, etc, and informed about the courses to take up after Class 12 as per the National Education Policy-2020 guidelines.

Dr Pertin also informed them about “the entry and exit options in a graduation programme,” and reiterated that “education in schools directly influences the development of physical, basic skills, and shapes the students with right values, attitudes, and self-beliefs, and it helps the young people to prepare for adulthood challenges and opportunities.”

He emphasised that “students should follow their own interests and passions while engaging in essential learning, and accumulate more skills for the better.”

Alumni association member Millo Kojing, who is a senior manager in the NEEPCO’s Yachuli office, highlighted some “non-conventional career options available for the young students,” the release stated.

GHSS Principal Koj Tajang, Vice Principal Phassang Sama, and mathematics PGT Sanjay Sharma also spoke.

Among the alumni who conducted the event were Basar (Leparada) EAC Khoda Bath, Hydropower Executive Engineer Hage Gambo, PWD Junior Engineer Takhe Meenu, CRC-ICR coordinator Sanjeev Chetry, and others.