DC reviews status of govt schemes

KHONSA, 9 Sep: Tirap DC Hento Karga reviewed the status of various schemes of the central and the state governments during a district-level monitoring committee meeting here on Friday.

The DC reviewed the status of schemes under the SPA, SADA, SIDF, CRF, NLCPR, NEC, RIDF, BADP/PMJVK, MPLAD, CMDICF, deposit works, etc.

He instructed the executing agencies to complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe without compromising with the quality of work.

Earlier, officials from all the line departments presented the latest status of all the schemes being implemented by them.

The meeting was attended also by ZPMs and HoDs. (DIPRO)