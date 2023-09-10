SCERT training prog for resource persons underway

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: The State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) launched a 10-day training programme for key resource persons (KRP) here on Friday.

Five to six representatives from each district are attending the programme. After the completion of the training, they will further train the primary school teachers at the district level.

Recognising the urgent need to bridge the learning gap that has widened due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the SCERT, along with the NITI Aayog’s knowledge partner Reach to Teach Foundation, has charted out a series of interventions to help students attain grade-level learning not only in this academic year, but also in the subsequent ones.

With a view to equip the teachers with the tools they need for success, six trainers from Reach to Teach are conducting focused sessions on key education initiatives of the state government, such as the Vidya Pravesh/School Readiness Programme and the Learning Recovery Programme (both in alignment with the Ministry of Education’s NIPUN Bharat Mission), and the Bagless Saturday initiative.

The training is expected to also cover themes ranging from accelerated learning strategies to joyful experiential and activity-based teaching and learning methods.

Identification of KRPs and their training is a vital move by the SCERT towards enhancing the quality of teaching and learning in Arunachal. This is also a significant step towards ensuring smooth implementation of the various education initiatives launched in this academic year.

The education commissioner, the education secretary, and officials of the SCERT were present at the inaugural function. (DIPR)