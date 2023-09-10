Orientation prog on localisation of SDGs

GEKU, 9 Sep: The State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) conducted a three-day block-level orientation programme on localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG) here in Upper Siang district.

The programme, which concluded on Saturday, was inaugurated on 7 September by Geku ZPM Nyong Panyang, who, while addressing the gathering, said that “it is we who are unable to take the advantage of the facilities being provided by the government; hence, one shouldn’t take the training reaching your doorsteps lightly.”

He said that, “without proper knowledge of planning and implementation process, implementation

and utilisation of fund meant for development earmarked for the area shall not reach the intended beneficiaries.”

“Further, the quality and quantity, as well as transparency are compromised while implementing the programmes. Hence, one must avail of the benefits of such important programmes conducted at our doorsteps,” he added.

SIRD&PR Assistant Director SW Bagang requested the participating members of the GP-level LSDG committee from Geku, Katan and Komkar to “prepare to achieve the SDG goals from the village level.”

“The institute does not have any fund provisions on hand. However, providing training and ensuring the people’s capability and capacity for proper planning and implementation is not less than financial funding,” he said.

Geku EAC (i/c) Borik Perme requested the participants to “spread the knowledge gained from such programmes.”