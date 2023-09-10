HPDCAPL CMD launches on-site JSDP trg

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: An on-site training of trainees selected for the Jal Urja Mitra Skill Development Programme (JSDP) was launched by Hydropower Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) Chairman Toko Onuj at the HPDCAPL corporate office here on Saturday.

The training will be conducted at the 2×1.5 MW Sumbachu SHP in Zemithang (Tawang) and other small hydro projects implemented by the HPDCAPL.

The selected trainees were earlier imparted rigorous 45-day theoretical classes at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) College, Itanagar. They will be given the opportunity to experience firsthand the operation and maintenance of

small hydro projects, including supervision of under-construction projects for another 45 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Onuj highlighted “the global challenge and pledge of developing renewable energy sources for mitigating negative climate change.”

Emphasising the requirement of a large number of skilled human resource in the renewable energy sector, he urged the trainees to “avail the training with utmost dedication and sincerity.”

He also presented an update on the succeeding batches of JSDP, and informed that “the modalities for starting the next batches of JSDP are in advanced stages and will start soon.”

The JSDP was launched by the union new & renewable ministry, and the hydropower and renewable department of IIT Roorkee was mandated as the nodal agency for implementing the schemes.

During the flagship phase, five states were selected, among which, from the northeastern region, only Arunachal Pradesh got preferred and the HPDCAPL and was empanelled as the training provider of Arunachal.

The HPDCAPL has selected RGGP as the designated training centre. Under this programme, the trainees will be imparted free-of-cost specialised technician training pertaining to small hydropower projects (SHP), which covers operation, testing and maintaining different electrical, mechanical and civil components of every kind of SHPs (run-of-the-river, canal fall-based, and dam toe-based).

On completion of the training, the eligible trainees will be provided with certification by the National Council for Green Job, informed a release.